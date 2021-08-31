A chance to step into a medieval monastery near the Barbican on a Friday evening for a guided tour by flickering candlelight. The Charterhouse has long been hidden from the outside world by a high wall, but a few years ago, the people who still live there started offering tours, and then a museum was opened, and now the tours are a regular event.

Now though, on one evening a month, the Charterhouse’s new evening tours will take you around the main buildings, a glass of wine in hand, with the tour guide showing you the sights by candlelight. The tours take in the recently restored Great Chamber, and its other rooms and buildings which tell the story of many significant moments in history.

The Charterhouse will be running two tours on one evening a month from Friday 22nd October.

Tickets £20 – Concessions/Friends £18

The ticket price includes a glass of wine or soft drink.

Dates currently available are:

Friday 22nd October

Friday 19th November

