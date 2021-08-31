Posted on by Posted in London Public Art No Comments ↓

If you head into the west end at the moment, there’s a load of painted lions on the streets mostly around Piccadilly and St James. It’s one of those things where artists and celebrities are asked to paint an item and then they are displayed around town before being sold for charity.

The Tusk Lion Trail is aiming to raise awareness of the shrinking African lion population and support the conservation of all wildlife and rural communities. Each lion features a QR code to scan where you can find out about the artist behind the sculpture.

The trail will be in place until 24th September, and there’s a downloadable map here.

They will later be auctioned by Bonhams on November 9th, with funds raised providing support for Tusk’s conservation projects protecting lions and other African species.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Public Art