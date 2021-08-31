If you head into the west end at the moment, there’s a load of painted lions on the streets mostly around Piccadilly and St James. It’s one of those things where artists and celebrities are asked to paint an item and then they are displayed around town before being sold for charity.

The Tusk Lion Trail is aiming to raise awareness of the shrinking African lion population and support the conservation of all wildlife and rural communities. Each lion features a QR code to scan where you can find out about the artist behind the sculpture.

The trail will be in place until 24th September, and there’s a downloadable map here.

They will later be auctioned by Bonhams on November 9th, with funds raised providing support for Tusk’s conservation projects protecting lions and other African species.