Posted on by Posted in London Theatre No Comments ↓

Following a 2-year and £60 million restoration, the Theatre Royal Drury Lane reopened last month, and next month they will start public tours of the building.

Tours will run from the 15th September and will take visitors through an unseen part of West End history, discovering hidden – and sometimes spooky – tales that date back over 350 years.

As this is a walking tour with numerous steps and backstage areas, they recommend wearing comfortable shoes. The guided tours last approximately 1 hour, with 20 spaces available per tour.

The tours cost £18.50 per person, and run weekly from 15th Sept on:

  • Wed & Fri – 10:30am, 12pm, 2:30pm
  • Thur & Sat – 10:30am, 12pm
  • Sun – 10:30am

Tickets can be prebooked from here.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane (c) LW Theatres

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is a working theatre, so no two tours are the same. Sometimes they’ll need to change the route due to other events taking place in the building.

In addition to the guided tours, parts of the theatre will be open to the public daily, for the cafe and restaurants, and also Andrew Lloyd Webber is putting some of his Pre-Raphaelite paintings on display in the theatre, turning it into a grand art gallery.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre