Following a 2-year and £60 million restoration, the Theatre Royal Drury Lane reopened last month, and next month they will start public tours of the building.

Tours will run from the 15th September and will take visitors through an unseen part of West End history, discovering hidden – and sometimes spooky – tales that date back over 350 years.

As this is a walking tour with numerous steps and backstage areas, they recommend wearing comfortable shoes. The guided tours last approximately 1 hour, with 20 spaces available per tour.

The tours cost £18.50 per person, and run weekly from 15th Sept on:

Wed & Fri – 10:30am, 12pm, 2:30pm

Thur & Sat – 10:30am, 12pm

Sun – 10:30am

Tickets can be prebooked from here.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is a working theatre, so no two tours are the same. Sometimes they’ll need to change the route due to other events taking place in the building.

In addition to the guided tours, parts of the theatre will be open to the public daily, for the cafe and restaurants, and also Andrew Lloyd Webber is putting some of his Pre-Raphaelite paintings on display in the theatre, turning it into a grand art gallery.