Another of the City of London’s Livery Halls has cracked open the usually closed doors a bit and will be hosting a monthly lunch which is open to the public.

The Livery Halls are not that easy to get inside to see unless you manage to get on an occasional tour or attend an event there, so monthly lunches are proving popular, and the company behind them has added Pewterers’ Hall to the lineup.

The Worshipful Company of Pewterers is one of the older Livery Companies in the City of London, dating back to at least 1348. Their current Livery Hall is the third. The first was destroyed in the Great Fire of London, the second was badly damaged in a fire and demolished in 1932, and the current hall was built in the 1960s.

As with their other Livery Hall lunches, a drinks reception will commence at 12:30 and lunch is served promptly at 1pm. Tickets are priced at £65 per person, which includes reception fizz & canapés, three-course lunch and coffee. A wine table will be available for guests to purchase wines on the day.

The dress code, as with all of their Livery Hall lunches, is business attire.

Reservations can be made to Lifeskitchen via e-mail [email protected], and prepayment is required prior to the event.

Forthcoming dates

Tuesday 14th September

Tuesday 12th October

Tuesday 9th November

Tuesday 14th December

In other news, Butchers’ Hall, which has occasional Carvery Lunches is hosting some lunches ahead of City occasions.

Election of Lord Mayor Lunch – Wednesday 29th September 2021

Lunch includes a welcome reception drink, 3 course meal and ½ a bottle of wine

£69 per person

Lord Mayors Show Lunch – Saturday 13th November 2021

3 course lunch with soft drinks, tea/coffee & Petit Fours

Wine sold separately

£59 per person

Remembrance Lunch – Sunday 14th November 2021

3 course lunch with soft drinks, tea/coffee & Petit Fours.

Wine sold separately

£59 per person

All should be booked by email to [email protected]