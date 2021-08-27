Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Unbuilt London: The “railway arcade” above the streets

London Underground

The £4 billion Bakerloo line extension has been delayed indefinitely – but local residents are not too fussed about it. London News Online

Wimbledon Park tube station on the District line has become the 86th station on the London Underground to go step-free after a new lift came into use on Monday. ianVisits

London Underground driverless train study seeks platform edge door alternatives Railway Gazette (£)

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail, London’s new train line, is almost finished. But will the commuters come? The Economist

Southall station in West London has opened a new ticket hall with footbridge and step-free access as part of the preparations for the Elizabeth line. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Thameslink workers could go on strike after a “potentially lethal” bacteria was found on some trains, a major transport union has warned Southwark News

South Western Railway ‘jobs at risk’ as commuters work from home ITV

A shake-up of the East Coast Main Line timetable labelled a “disaster” by council leaders has been put on hold. BBC News

Miscellaneous

The Labour party is calling for the Oyster Card to be extended to Harlow to benefit commuters and make London journeys easier and cheaper. Local Guardian

A bus crashed into the side of Bermondsey tube station on Tuesday evening  but luckily no one was injured, Southwark News

Underground theme for Acton museum open day Ealing Times

And finally: A London clothing firm has a range of clothing based on three of the London Underground’s classic moquette designs. ianVisits

The image above is from August 2018: Unbuilt London: The “railway arcade” above the streets

