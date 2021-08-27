Famously the world’s longest consistently running play – pandemic excepted – Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap has now been running for 68 years, and is one of those plays that everyone is presumed to see once in their lives.

The murder-mystery storyline is set at “the present”, which presumably means England as it was around the time when the play came out in 1952, including postwar continuation of World War II rationing.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve the mystery before another “mouse” goes SNAP?

The play is based on a short story but Christie asked that the story not be published as long as it ran as a play in the West End of London, and it still hasn’t been published within the UK (although you can buy it overseas if desperate). Its long running popularity is in part thanks to the fact that once you attend, you’re not supposed to tell anyone whodunit, keeping the secret safe for the next generation of theatregoers.

