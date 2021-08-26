Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Southall station in West London has opened a new ticket hall with footbridge and step-free access as part of the preparations for the Elizabeth line.

The old station entrance was too small to cope with expected passenger demand, so they’ve built an entirely new station entrance slightly to the north of the railway, with a new footbridge linking with the four existing platforms.

New entrance (c) TfL

The footbridge also includes lifts, giving the station step-free access for the first time. Southall station is staffed at all times while trains are running with ramps available for those that need them to board trains. All TfL Rail stations operate a turn-up-and-go service for customers needing assistance.

The new station entrance is quite a sharp contrast with the small brick building it is replacing, with a double-height glass frontage and steel canopy. It has also been set back from the road, creating a wider pavement compared to the older entrance.

The station also has refreshed signage maintaining the bilingual information that was installed due to the large Punjabi community in the area – one of the few stations in England with bilingual signage.

As part of the upgrades to the station, to accommodate the longer Elizabeth line trains, they also had to extend the lengths of the four numbered platforms. Technically there’s a fifth unnumbered platform, but it’s currently only used for special events and wasn’t extended. There is though a lingering plan to reopen the Southall to Brentford railway, which could see the fifth platform brought back into use.

Station layout (c) Planning application

Now that the new entrance has opened, the plan is to close the old entrance, although the footbridge facilities will remain in place to provide a secondary exit should they ever be needed. The future for the old ticket hall building has not been decided yet.

The old entrance (c) Google Street View

Demolition of the old entrance to allow for the widening of the narrow pavement would be a very good long term idea, but that would depend on securing the funding.

View from the footbridge (c) TfL

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: , , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News