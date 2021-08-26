A celebration of the theatre stage and musicals will fill Trafalgar Square next month, as a free event. West End LIVE will see Trafalgar Square transformed into an open-air theatre, treating theatre fans to free performances from the West End’s top shows over the weekend of 18th and 19th September.

This year’s event features the first-ever West End LIVE appearances from musicals Hamilton and The Book Of Mormon, as well as a roster of new shows – including The Prince Of Egypt, Dear Evan Hansen, Cinderella, Back To The Future: The Musical and Pretty Woman.

In total, over 30 shows and acts will take to the stage for this annual celebration of musical theatre.

West End LIVE will remain free and un-ticketed as in previous years. To keep everyone safe, however, all attendees aged 18 and over will be asked to demonstrate their Covid status to gain entry to the event.

Covid status can be shown by either downloading the NHS App onto your smartphone, or you can download and show an offline version or print a copy of your status and show the printed version instead. Alternatively, you can order a copy from the NHS, but note that it can take up to five days to arrive.

You can bring your own food and soft drinks but there will also be vendors available inside the event, and you can also bring your own camp chairs if you want or need to sit.

West End Live will take place in Trafalgar Square on Saturday 18th (11am – 5pm) and Sunday 19th September (12noon – 5pm).