A London clothing firm has a range of clothing based on three of the London Underground’s classic moquette designs.

So if you fancy “vanishing” on the tube journey by wearing clothing that matches the seat you’re sitting on, now you can.

There are three ranges being sold – for the Central line, the Bakerloo line, and for classic fans, a design based on older Northern and Bakerloo lines, and on London’s buses.

The range, by Gresham Blake, features a ladies dress, men’s shirts, and a full-length tracksuit for that perfect invisible cloak effect on the tube.

They’re not bargain items, but they are pretty unusual.

To select the Bakerloo line range, go here.

To select the Central line range, go here.

To select the Straub moquette range, go here.

They’ve also been on sale for a while, so no idea how I missed them. Sorry about that!