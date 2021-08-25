A competition has been launched to capture the best photos of railway arches across the UK. Run by The Arch Company, the firm that manages commercial tenants under the railway arches, so the photos have to be of their commercially rented arches, not randomly nice-looking arches without tenants.

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers of 16 years and above and is open until the end of 12th November 2021.

The first prize is £1,000, with three category prizes of £400 each and five runner-up prizes in each category of £100.

Competition Categories:

Unique Spaces

An arch offers a unique setting for businesses. With the attractive exterior brickwork, interior arch structure, and physical locations it has to offer, focus on what makes the arches different using environmental portraiture to bring stories to life.

Capturing Movement

Help the storytelling by adding a touch of movement, providing Lifestyle images that are less static and unexpected. A nice way to set the mood.

Industrial Heritage

A nod to the history of the arches and their heritage, by bringing a modern twist to the historical spaces. It is important that the industrial heritage of the product is embraced as this is a huge part of what gives the spaces their character.

Take inspiration from the rich brick colours of the arches, the textures and lighting of the many businesses that are in the spaces, and the forever evolving surrounding environments; for instance, the grass, concrete, and metals.

Entering:

Entries must be submitted by email to [email protected] Entries must be labelled with the entrant’s name and location of the photograph and image files must be 300dpi. Entrants should include their own name and telephone number. There is no limit to the number of entries per person. Photographs must be of locations owned by The Arch Company to be valid.

Terms:

Copyright of all images submitted for this competition remains with the respective entrants. However, by entering the competition, each entrant grants a worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual licence to The Arch Company to feature any or all of the submitted images on any media and for any purpose.

The full T&C’s and entry conditions are here.

Adam Dakin, Managing Director at The Arch Company said: “The railway arches represent some of the country’s finest Victorian heritage, but they are also home to thousands of quirky and independent small businesses, from breweries and bakeries, to mechanics and metalworks. With this photography competition we want to celebrate both the arches themselves, and what takes place inside them.”