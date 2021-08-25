In October loads of crafty sorts of people and places will open their doors to show off their crafting works to the general public. It’s part of London Craft Week, a springtime event that’s taking place in the autumn due to you know what.

Most of the events are free to visit and you can just wander in to see what’s happening, from exhibitions to craft demonstrations, but some need to be booked in advance.

Below are the top events from the very long list of what’s happening that stand out as likely to be particularly interesting. Note that some of the events are offering all-day tickets, but clearly aren’t meant to be an all-day event.

The full list of events is here, or a PDF programme can be downloaded from here.

4th – 10th October

Hand & Lock: Behind the Scenes of a 250-Year-Old Embroidery House

£15

Embroiderers to the British Royal Family, Savile Row and top European designers, Hand & Lock opens its doors for one week to offer an insight into Britain’s oldest embroidery house.

To go in is an open house, but the guided tours need booking.

Details here

Single Garden Tea Flight

£15

Go on an immersive journey into single garden tea with JING. Their tea experts guide you through a tasting that brings to life three loose leaf teas of incredible character, craftsmanship and flavour.

Details here

Behind the Scenes at English National Opera

£10-£20

Go behind the scenes at English National Opera with live demonstrations and guided tours of their costume and prop workshops, as well as a guided tour of the London Coliseum with the chance to see the sets and props onstage for their forthcoming revival of Philip Glass’ production of ‘Satyagraha’.

Details here

Tues 5th October

Art and Design Tour of the Royal Albert Hall

£16.25

Discover the little-known fine art gems in the Royal Albert Hall collection and learn about the incredible construction feats undertaken to create this London Landmark.

Details here

Savile Row Women’s Tailoring

Free

Banshee founders Ruby Slevin and Rocco Tullio host a demonstration on how to create a women’s Savile Row suit from start to finish. Bespoke tailoring for women is on the increase, but is still quite a new concept for many – this demonstration gives a bird’s-eye view of the processes involved.

Details here

LCW Lates: The Savile Row Edition

£35

Go behind the scenes of bespoke tailoring and meet the individuals that make Savile Row one-of-a-kind at Henry Poole, H Huntsman, Dege & Skinner, Cad & The Dandy and Savile Row Valet. Discover the heritage, techniques and individual style of each of the houses in an after-hours experience, including demonstrations of signature techniques, and receive style advice while enjoying cocktails courtesy of Sipsmith.

Details here

Wednesday 6th October

Luxury British Craftsmanship Pavilion: Jack Barclay Bentley

Free

Bentley has delivered a century of unrivalled craftsmanship. At the Bentley factory in Crewe, thousands of highly skilled craftspeople are involved in crafting their cars by hand – from the veneers, embroidery and leather inside, to the paintwork that adorns the exteriors. Jack Barclay provides a demonstration of the unique techniques involved in delivering the stunning detail that comes with a Bentley.

Details here

From Cremona to London

Free

Royal Academy of Music curator of instruments Barbara Meyer and luthiers present violin making inspired by the famous Cremonese classical instrument-making community, 1550–1750. A demonstration compares the Academy’s collection of modern and period instruments. A tour of the strings gallery follows.

Details here

Floris

Free

Join the Floris perfumery team and family for perfume-making demonstrations, fragrance profiling and an insight into the fascinating heritage and stories behind nearly 300 years of artisanal perfume craftsmanship.

Details here

A Knight with Purling London at The Ned

Free

Join Purling London for an evening of all things chess in the beautiful surroundings of The Ned. Expect live painting, chess games and the opportunity to customise your own chess piece. A range of Purling London art chess sets are exhibited.

Details here

Thursday 7th October

In Search of Takumi: Metal

£25

Discover the process of creating the waved patterns of banding and mottling distinct to Damascus steel in a talk and workshop with blacksmith Will Barker. Participants have the opportunity to create their own bespoke Damascus metal key ring.

Details here

Superyachts, Private Jets and Architecture: Craftsmanship and Design at the Highest Level

£5

Winch Design is a studio specialising in the design of superyachts, jets and private homes. Go behind the scenes, hear from the Winch team about what it takes to design for UHNWIs and meet the talented craftspeople working on these unique projects.

Details here

H. R. Higgins Coffee Tasting Masterclass

£35

Join David and Tony Higgins for a coffee tasting masterclass at their shop in the heart of Mayfair. Explore the coffee growing and roasting processes, from harvesting at origin and choosing the best varietals to the art of blending, roasting, brewing and tasting.

Details here

Friday 8th October

Tramezza: Future of Craft

Free

Visit Salvatore Ferragamo’s Old Bond Street store for a special demonstration by one of their artisans on the key stages of crafting a Ferragamo Tramezza handmade shoe. Accompanied by a selection of Tuscan wines.

Details here

Scottish Craftsmanship with Bruichladdich Whisky and Angus Ross

£15.00

Discover Scottish craftsmanship with an evening of whisky with Bruichladdich and furniture designer-maker Angus Ross. The evening includes an introduction to Bruichladdich with brand ambassador Abigail Clephane, a tasting of four Bruichladdich whiskies and a talk by Angus Ross about sustainability in his work.

Details here

Saturday 9th October

Celebrating Silver: Contemporary British Silversmiths at Apsley House

£12.50

Explore the world of silver with Contemporary British Silversmiths in the setting of Apsley House. Meet maker Ray Walton, watch live demonstrations and listen to talks about the commissioning, collecting and techniques of silver in the unique Museum Room, with its exceptional collection of fine silver.

Details here

Nappa Dori Leather-Working Masterclass

£40

Experience quintessential Indian craftsmanship with a leather-working masterclass hosted by Nappa Dori. Stitch and colour a leather envelope pouch while gaining an insight into the brand’s creation and the workmanship of traditional Indian artisans.

Details here

Japanese Calligraphy Workshop with Saori Kunihiro

£15

A meditative workshop on Japanese calligraphy using a brush pen, led by Saori Kunihiro from Kyoto, Japan. Learn to write the five characters A·ri·ga·to·u, the Japanese word for ‘thank you’.

Details here

The full list of events is here.