In October loads of crafty sorts of people and places will open their doors to show off their crafting works to the general public. It’s part of London Craft Week, a springtime event that’s taking place in the autumn due to you know what.
Most of the events are free to visit and you can just wander in to see what’s happening, from exhibitions to craft demonstrations, but some need to be booked in advance.
Below are the top events from the very long list of what’s happening that stand out as likely to be particularly interesting. Note that some of the events are offering all-day tickets, but clearly aren’t meant to be an all-day event.
The full list of events is here, or a PDF programme can be downloaded from here.
4th – 10th October
Hand & Lock: Behind the Scenes of a 250-Year-Old Embroidery House
£15
Embroiderers to the British Royal Family, Savile Row and top European designers, Hand & Lock opens its doors for one week to offer an insight into Britain’s oldest embroidery house.
To go in is an open house, but the guided tours need booking.
Single Garden Tea Flight
£15
Go on an immersive journey into single garden tea with JING. Their tea experts guide you through a tasting that brings to life three loose leaf teas of incredible character, craftsmanship and flavour.
Behind the Scenes at English National Opera
£10-£20
Go behind the scenes at English National Opera with live demonstrations and guided tours of their costume and prop workshops, as well as a guided tour of the London Coliseum with the chance to see the sets and props onstage for their forthcoming revival of Philip Glass’ production of ‘Satyagraha’.
Tues 5th October
Art and Design Tour of the Royal Albert Hall
£16.25
Discover the little-known fine art gems in the Royal Albert Hall collection and learn about the incredible construction feats undertaken to create this London Landmark.
Savile Row Women’s Tailoring
Free
Banshee founders Ruby Slevin and Rocco Tullio host a demonstration on how to create a women’s Savile Row suit from start to finish. Bespoke tailoring for women is on the increase, but is still quite a new concept for many – this demonstration gives a bird’s-eye view of the processes involved.
LCW Lates: The Savile Row Edition
£35
Go behind the scenes of bespoke tailoring and meet the individuals that make Savile Row one-of-a-kind at Henry Poole, H Huntsman, Dege & Skinner, Cad & The Dandy and Savile Row Valet. Discover the heritage, techniques and individual style of each of the houses in an after-hours experience, including demonstrations of signature techniques, and receive style advice while enjoying cocktails courtesy of Sipsmith.
Wednesday 6th October
Luxury British Craftsmanship Pavilion: Jack Barclay Bentley
Free
Bentley has delivered a century of unrivalled craftsmanship. At the Bentley factory in Crewe, thousands of highly skilled craftspeople are involved in crafting their cars by hand – from the veneers, embroidery and leather inside, to the paintwork that adorns the exteriors. Jack Barclay provides a demonstration of the unique techniques involved in delivering the stunning detail that comes with a Bentley.
From Cremona to London
Free
Royal Academy of Music curator of instruments Barbara Meyer and luthiers present violin making inspired by the famous Cremonese classical instrument-making community, 1550–1750. A demonstration compares the Academy’s collection of modern and period instruments. A tour of the strings gallery follows.
Floris
Free
Join the Floris perfumery team and family for perfume-making demonstrations, fragrance profiling and an insight into the fascinating heritage and stories behind nearly 300 years of artisanal perfume craftsmanship.
A Knight with Purling London at The Ned
Free
Join Purling London for an evening of all things chess in the beautiful surroundings of The Ned. Expect live painting, chess games and the opportunity to customise your own chess piece. A range of Purling London art chess sets are exhibited.
Thursday 7th October
In Search of Takumi: Metal
£25
Discover the process of creating the waved patterns of banding and mottling distinct to Damascus steel in a talk and workshop with blacksmith Will Barker. Participants have the opportunity to create their own bespoke Damascus metal key ring.
Superyachts, Private Jets and Architecture: Craftsmanship and Design at the Highest Level
£5
Winch Design is a studio specialising in the design of superyachts, jets and private homes. Go behind the scenes, hear from the Winch team about what it takes to design for UHNWIs and meet the talented craftspeople working on these unique projects.
H. R. Higgins Coffee Tasting Masterclass
£35
Join David and Tony Higgins for a coffee tasting masterclass at their shop in the heart of Mayfair. Explore the coffee growing and roasting processes, from harvesting at origin and choosing the best varietals to the art of blending, roasting, brewing and tasting.
Friday 8th October
Tramezza: Future of Craft
Free
Visit Salvatore Ferragamo’s Old Bond Street store for a special demonstration by one of their artisans on the key stages of crafting a Ferragamo Tramezza handmade shoe. Accompanied by a selection of Tuscan wines.
Scottish Craftsmanship with Bruichladdich Whisky and Angus Ross
£15.00
Discover Scottish craftsmanship with an evening of whisky with Bruichladdich and furniture designer-maker Angus Ross. The evening includes an introduction to Bruichladdich with brand ambassador Abigail Clephane, a tasting of four Bruichladdich whiskies and a talk by Angus Ross about sustainability in his work.
Saturday 9th October
Celebrating Silver: Contemporary British Silversmiths at Apsley House
£12.50
Explore the world of silver with Contemporary British Silversmiths in the setting of Apsley House. Meet maker Ray Walton, watch live demonstrations and listen to talks about the commissioning, collecting and techniques of silver in the unique Museum Room, with its exceptional collection of fine silver.
Nappa Dori Leather-Working Masterclass
£40
Experience quintessential Indian craftsmanship with a leather-working masterclass hosted by Nappa Dori. Stitch and colour a leather envelope pouch while gaining an insight into the brand’s creation and the workmanship of traditional Indian artisans.
Japanese Calligraphy Workshop with Saori Kunihiro
£15
A meditative workshop on Japanese calligraphy using a brush pen, led by Saori Kunihiro from Kyoto, Japan. Learn to write the five characters A·ri·ga·to·u, the Japanese word for ‘thank you’.
