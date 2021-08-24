For the very last time, the grounds in front of the Natural History Museum will host a large ice-rink this winter.

The reason it’s the last time, is that there’s a plan to revamp the front gardens, and that will reduce the amount of flat surface available for the ice rink. Where we lose an ice-rink in the winter, we gain a new wildlife garden all year round. So this winter will be the last time you will be able to fall over on the ice in front of the magnificent Victorian building.

The ice rink opens on 22nd October and will be in the grounds of the museum until 16th January 2022. It’ll be open 11am-10pm daily except on Christmas Day.

You can buy tickets on arrival, although they recommend prebooking to avoid waiting for a space.

The Museum Ice Rink will be operating with enhanced hygiene and safety measures.

Special offers:

Bring your toddler for a skate on weekday sessions up to and including 2pm and you’ll both enjoy a free mini hot chocolate, tea, coffee or soft drink. Offer valid until 3rd December.