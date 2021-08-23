Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

The new Thameslink station being built at Brent Cross West gained the second section of its large overbridge a couple of weeks ago.

Brent Cross West station is a new Thameslink station being built about halfway between Cricklewood and Hendon stations and is tied in with a large housing development taking place in the area.

The bridge will not only give passengers access to the station but will also be a public route across the Midland Main Line in this area for the first time since the railway was built 150 years ago.

(C) Volker Fitzpatrick

The bridge was fabricated off-site, 150 miles away in Doncaster, before being delivered in sections to the station. The first half was assembled in April before being lifted into place over the Mayday bank holiday using a 750-ton mobile crane. Over the last month, the process has been repeated for the western half, being assembled in the nearby retail park.

The station is due to open in December 2022.

There will also be major works at the station over the August Bank Holiday weekend, as teams will continue with work to reconfigure the track layout and improve the signalling system.

For this work to take place, no East Midlands Railway trains will run between Luton and London St Pancras International over the Bank Holiday weekend, and Thameslink services will terminate at Mill Hill Broadway.

