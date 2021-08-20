A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube passengers warned of severe disruption if strikes go ahead Standard
Harlow Council lobbying for a London Underground extension ianVisits
More Londoners board the Tube again as Underground hits pandemic high Standard
Behind the scenes at South Kensington tube station’s escalator replacement project ianVisits
Engagement ring found in Vauxhall tube station sparks search for owner Independent
London Underground pays tribute to Plymouth after mass shooting in Keyham ITV
In a month’s time the Northern line will be extended to Battersea Power Station. Diamond Geezer
Mainline / Overground
Avanti West Coast invests £45 million into WiFi coverage along route Marketing Stockport
GB Railfreight (GBRf) has unveiled a newly named Class 66 locomotive in honour of its partnership with Prostate Cancer UK, GBRf’s chosen charity, and the League Managers Association. Premier Construction News
New LNER services to be introduced between Middlesbrough and London RTM
Eurostar to operate eight daily return services from September Business Traveller
HS2 trains contract to be awarded in October IRJ
Swingeing cuts to rail services by Govia Thameslink Railway have caused one London Assembly Member to declare that she is “totally unsatisfied with the timetable GTR are providing”. Inside Croydon
Miscellaneous
Re-imagining Stations as the Center of Sustainable Urban Life Mass Transit Mag
Where two lines cross on the tube map, which line goes on top and which goes underneath? Diamond Geezer
Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after being mobbed on District line Independent
The cost of transport in London could rise by 4.8 per cent next year as it’s tied to the July Retail Price Index that was announced. ianVisits
And finally: A parrot found at Waterloo station after disappearing for two days now won’t stop making tube announcements. Lad Bible
—
The image above is from Aug 2012: A trip in Heathrow’s driverless transit system
Leave a Reply