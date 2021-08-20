A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube passengers warned of severe disruption if strikes go ahead Standard

Harlow Council lobbying for a London Underground extension ianVisits

More Londoners board the Tube again as Underground hits pandemic high Standard

Behind the scenes at South Kensington tube station’s escalator replacement project ianVisits

Engagement ring found in Vauxhall tube station sparks search for owner Independent

London Underground pays tribute to Plymouth after mass shooting in Keyham ITV

In a month’s time the Northern line will be extended to Battersea Power Station. Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

Avanti West Coast invests £45 million into WiFi coverage along route Marketing Stockport

GB Railfreight (GBRf) has unveiled a newly named Class 66 locomotive in honour of its partnership with Prostate Cancer UK, GBRf’s chosen charity, and the League Managers Association. Premier Construction News

New LNER services to be introduced between Middlesbrough and London RTM

Eurostar to operate eight daily return services from September Business Traveller

HS2 trains contract to be awarded in October IRJ

Swingeing cuts to rail services by Govia Thameslink Railway have caused one London Assembly Member to declare that she is “totally unsatisfied with the timetable GTR are providing”. Inside Croydon

Miscellaneous

Re-imagining Stations as the Center of Sustainable Urban Life Mass Transit Mag

Where two lines cross on the tube map, which line goes on top and which goes underneath? Diamond Geezer

Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after being mobbed on District line Independent

The cost of transport in London could rise by 4.8 per cent next year as it’s tied to the July Retail Price Index that was announced. ianVisits

And finally: A parrot found at Waterloo station after disappearing for two days now won’t stop making tube announcements. Lad Bible

—

The image above is from Aug 2012: A trip in Heathrow’s driverless transit system