Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

The tube strike which was due to start next Tuesday has been called off by the RMT union. Had it gone ahead, TfL was warning of serious disruption to services from Tuesday lunchtime through most of the rest of the week.

The RMT said that it is suspending the tube strike following further progress in ACAS talks today.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following further progress in ACAS talks today our Executive has decided that there are sufficient grounds to suspend next week’s tube strike action.”

“We remain in dispute and will be engaging in further discussions with a view to reaching a settlement.”

As the strike is suspended as opposed to canceling, they can resume strike action at a later date if the talks break down again.

London Underground is still however dealing with short-term, short-notice service changes caused by coronavirus-related absences so it’s still best to check before making a trip, or allow for delays.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News