The tube strike which was due to start next Tuesday has been called off by the RMT union. Had it gone ahead, TfL was warning of serious disruption to services from Tuesday lunchtime through most of the rest of the week.

The RMT said that it is suspending the tube strike following further progress in ACAS talks today.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following further progress in ACAS talks today our Executive has decided that there are sufficient grounds to suspend next week’s tube strike action.”

“We remain in dispute and will be engaging in further discussions with a view to reaching a settlement.”

As the strike is suspended as opposed to canceling, they can resume strike action at a later date if the talks break down again.

London Underground is still however dealing with short-term, short-notice service changes caused by coronavirus-related absences so it’s still best to check before making a trip, or allow for delays.