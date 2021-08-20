The stage musical based on the 1998 animated movie opened for just a few weeks before the pandemic but is now back on stage for a few months.

Based on the DreamWorks 1998 animated film of the same name, the musical follows the life of Moses from being a prince of Egypt to leading the Children of Israel out of Egypt.

The film was a box office success, becoming the highest-grossing non-Disney animated film of the time, and was recently adapted for the stage. There are several songs in the musical that fans will remember from the film, including the runaway hit ‘When You Believe’, the show also features songs that were newly composed for the stage version of the musical.

The stage musical opened in 2020 at the Dominion Theatre for a limited run but closed just a few weeks later due to the lockdown. It finally returned to the stage in July 2021 and will have performances until 8th January 2022.

The entire epic stage production, complete with its cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, will be presented in its original form at all performances.

There’s currently a sale on the ticket prices – with 40% discounts on selected seats. Tickets are now available from £19.50 if booked before 23rd August, for performances between 1st Sept to 9th Oct 2021.

