Covent Garden’s Royal Opera House has resumed its tours of the building, and added a new tour, focusing on its gay heritage. And is also offering gin cocktails.

The tours offer visitors a chance to step into the Covent Garden site, hear about its history, and find out what it takes to stage a production in one of the world’s leading theatres.

All the tours cost £16 per person.

The classic Royal Opera House Tour – designed to give both an overview of the building and an insight into the theatre technology. This tour lasts around 1 hour 15 minutes and is booking until next year. Details here.

Velvet, Gilt and Glamour – focuses on the historic auditorium – it’s also the only tour of the four on offer to enter the main auditorium. These tours last around an hour and booking is available until the middle of December. Details here.

Legends and Landmarks – celebrating the many famous faces and performances that have graced the stage. This tour lasts around 1 hour 15 minutes and currently takes place on just one date, 16th December. Details here.

Pride of the ROH Tour, specially designed to recognise the contributions made by LGBTQ+ icons – from composers to choreographers across ROH’s history. The Pride tours will run for a few weeks, lasting until the middle of November. Details here.

In related news, for a few weeks, there will be a “gin experience”, with a Sipsmith based cocktail with a small sweet. The 2-hour gin experiences run until 5th September and cost £20 per person. They can be booked here.

Tagged with:
