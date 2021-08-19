London North Eastern Railway (LNER) are offering 200,000 train tickets with prices from £5 each way for journeys taken between 6 September and 15 October 2021.

Fares range from £5 for a single journey between destinations such as London King’s Cross and Peterborough, Durham and York and Edinburgh and Berwick.

In addition, £10 fares are available for single journeys between Leeds and London King’s Cross in Standard or £25 in First Class to just £20 for a single journey between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh in Standard or £40 in First Class.

At least 200,000 discounted tickets (150,000 Standard and 50,000 First Class) will be available for travel across the travel period and are subject to availability.

The sale ends at 9am on Wednesday 1st September 2021. Make sure you have booked your seat by 08:59am to secure your place.

You can book tickets here.

Small print

Due to planned engineering works, there will be limited availability across weekends from Saturday 18 September to Sunday 10 October, for journeys travelling north of Newcastle.

No other offers or discounts can be applied, including Railcards or child discounts.

Tickets can be changed up until 6pm the day before travel without an admin fee.