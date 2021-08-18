Posted on by Posted in London Public Art No Comments ↓

On a side street in Kensington can be found a large bronze petal slowly unfurling. It’s a work of art by the Irish sculptor Eilís O’Connell, and was commissioned by Kensington Borough Council and the residents of Kensington Gate, to celebrate the Millennium.

From a distance, it’s not totally sure if this is a stand-alone artwork, or maybe a clever way of concealing a ventilation shaft. Unfurl appears like a flower bud or leaf gently opening to allow you to look within. You need to be small to peer inside or bend down to look up though.

What you see is that it’s pure art, with no hidden function behind it.

The sculpture is composed of a thick bronze sheet around an empty centre, in the shape of an unfolding plant. The exterior surface of the upright conical shape is marked by a ribbed horizontal pattern with a green patina; its inner surface is a smooth black patina.

Unfurl took the Royal Borough’s award for General Environmental Improvement in 2001, with the judges also praising the setting, key features of which are five small ornamental trees, new street furniture and improved lighting.

Star Trek fans might think it looks a bit familiar though.

Location map and local interesting places
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Public Art