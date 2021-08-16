Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Next month there is to be a mass swimming event in the open chilly waters of Hyde Park’s Serpentine lake.

Normally, swimming in the lake is only open to members of the local swimming club — who famously take a dip on Christmas Day — but on Saturday 18th September, the general public will be allowed in as well.

Personally, a lake is something to decorously drift across in a boat while holding a gin and tonic and watching someone else do all the hard work, but I understand that there are some for whom getting into the water is also desirable.

It’s a fundraiser for charity, so swimming costs between £25 for a half-mile swim to £57 for two miles of paddling.

Apply here

Entries close at midnight on Monday 30 August.

For the watchers on the sidelines, there will be grandstands in the event area for the public to use as well as spectator areas around the Serpentine.

