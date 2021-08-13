A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Art at Brixton Tube marks 2011 riot Brixton Blog

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Another consultation has opened to look at plans to extend the Elizabeth line beyond Abbey Wood into Kent. ianVisits

Crossrail chief admits Bond Street station opening date at risk of slipping – again Building Design

Crossrail formally hands Paddington station over to TfL ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Middlesbrough to London rail tickets now on sale as new route launch date nears Gazette Live

Twenty tonne lorry tips over into trench on HS2 site Consruction Enquirer

The Prime Minister has been urged not to agree to suggestions that the HS2 station at Euston could be scaled back in order to cut costs in the short term. ianVisits

South Western Railway might cut Epsom and Dorking rail services to London under new plans Get Surrey

Teddington station in southwest London is to get step-free access after a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) to permit construction works has been signed. ianVisits

Staff shortages cause disruption on South Western Railway ITV

Miscellaneous

Israeli man visiting London jailed for ‘upskirting’ at tube station Jerusalem Post

Afternoon tea was served on a train as part of efforts to encourage more people to return to rail travel. Standard

Is TfL proof that public transport should be run by government? City Monitor

A story-driven sci-fi game that starts in the London Underground, Last Stop is a great pick for Doctor Who fans. Radio Times

London’s recovery will stall if government forces Tube service cuts OnLondon

TfL has marked the closing of South Asian Heritage Month with a selection of portraits celebrating the contributions and achievements of its staff. Asian Image

And finally: Rail enthusiasts get married on train from London Euston Sky News

—

The image above is from Aug 2013: Decorate your kitchen as if it’s a tube station