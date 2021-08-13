Posted on by Posted in London Theatre No Comments ↓

If you fancy attending a musical with cheaper than usual tickets, this weekend only there’s a flash sale on tickets to see Singin’ in the Rain at Sadler’s Wells.

Prices that used to range from £36 to £90 a seat are now £15 to £45 a seat.

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton, Steps star Faye Tozer, Charlotte Gooch & Cavin Cornwall join song and dance legend Adam Cooper as he reprises the role made famous by Gene Kelly.

The flash sale runs until Tuesday 17th August and is for performances between Friday 13th to 27th August.

You need to be flexible about which date you want to get the cheaper tickets as they’re not all available on all dates.

For details and tickets, go here.

Special Effects: note the use of smoke, flashes and water on stage and be aware that if you purchase tickets in the first two rows next to the stage you may get wet!

