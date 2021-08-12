Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Six blockbuster movies filmed or set in London will be shown on a big screen in Trafalgar Square later this month – for free.

There will be a selection of free matinee and evening screenings in partnership with Luna Cinema, and the screenings will all celebrate London’s importance in the film industry, with all the films either made or set in London.

From Thursday 26 August to Sunday 29 August there will be six movies being shown on the big screen to a ticketed audience of 1,500 tickets per film screening, with 150 tickets reserved for key workers. Keyworker tickets will only be valid for the Saturday and Sunday screenings.

You can apply for tickets here.

Thursday 26th August

Rocks (2019) 12A

Doors open: 17:30. Film screening starts: 19:45

Friday 27th August

Skyfall (2012) 12A

Doors open: 17:30. Film screening starts: 19:00

Saturday 28th August

Matinee: Mary Poppins sing-along (1964) U

Doors open: 12:45pm. Film screening starts: 14:15

Star Wars IV: A New Hope (1977) U

Doors open: 18:00. Film screening starts: 19:30

Sunday 29th August

Matinee: Paddington 2 (2017) PG

Doors open: 12:45pm. Film screening starts: 14:15

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 12A

Doors open: 18:00. Film screening starts: 19:30

