Two ex-London Transport steam engines will be making return trips to the London Underground this autumn, as guests of the Epping-Ongar Railway.

The Epping Ongar Railway runs a heritage railway along a length of former Central line railway north of Epping.

The first to return will be locomotive L.92, a former Great Western Railway pannier tank locomotive that was purchased by London Transport in 1958 and was used to work engineers trains around the system until 1969. The locomotive was immediately sold into preservation and purchased by the Worcester Locomotive Society. Since 1993 the locomotive has been operating on the South Devon Railway.

L.92 is expected to take part in the Epping Ongar Railway’s Steam Gala on 11th and 12th September, and will play an important role in their London Transport Weekend Gala from 8th to 10th October. It will also be seen operating some of our other scheduled steam hauled services and dining trains during October, and Santa Special and Light Fantastic services this Christmas.

The locomotive will remain on the Railway to also appear at the New Year Steam Gala on 1 and 2 January 2022.

Later in September, another London Transport liveried locomotive will arrive at the Railway on long term hire – the former Great Western Railway small prairie locomotive, 5521, will be arriving in late September on long term hire.

In May 2013, at the request of London Underground, the locomotive was painted in red London Transport livery and numbered L.150, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan line. It was withdrawn for overhaul in 2016, and returned to traffic in the same livery in the summer of this year. The locomotive last visited the Railway in June 2014.

Loco 5521 will appear at the London Transport Weekend gala from 8th to 10th October, which features up to 3 London Transport liveried locomotives working together, and will then be seen regularly working some of the other steam hauled services both on scheduled services and during special events.

The locomotive visits courtesy of the owner, Bill Parker, and The Flour Mill.