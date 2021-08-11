The British Library project to digitise copies of newspapers from its archive is to release one million pages as a free resource.

The British Newspaper Archive (BNA) has over 44 million newspaper pages, mostly British and Irish titles, ranging from 1699 to 2009, or just under 10 per cent of all newspapers held by the British Library. Currently, around half a million pages are being added to the BNA every month.

At the moment, access to the service requires a subscription, as that helps fund the cost of scanning and recording each newspaper added to the online archive. To open up more of the archive for researchers though, one million pages have been released for free, with a commitment to release a million more each year for the next four years.

So that’s five million pages of old newspaper articles in total.

They won’t add all papers, as they say that while they consider newspapers made before 1881 to be in the public domain, that does not mean that will make all pre-1881 digitised titles available for free, as the archive is dependent on subscriptions to cover its costs. If like me you do a lot of historical research, then the cost of the full subscription is not that bad – just £80 a year for the full archive.

For the free service, there are 158 newspaper titles on offer, ranging from 1720 to 1880. The latter date is significant. All of the newspapers that make up the ‘free to view’ offer are out-of-copyright. The British Library keeps to a ‘safe date’ when determining when a newspaper can be considered to be entirely out-of-copyright, which is 140 years after the date of publication.

To make use of the service, go here, and you need to register for an account, and then the search functionality is fairly simple to use, and the advanced search really helps to narrow the results down.

When you do a search, it will return all the pages in the archive, but if you scroll down the sidebar, there’s an option to filter by free pages only.

You can also browse editions and read entire newspapers from the past.

Below is a complete listing of all newspaper titles on the initial ‘free to view’ list of one million pages, including changes of title. Start and end dates are for what is being made freely available, not necessarily the complete run of the newspaper. For a few titles, there are some missing issues for the dates given.