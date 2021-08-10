This November when it gets dark again, Syon Park in West London will be filled with a display of lights and music.

Now in its 14th year, the trail winds through the arboretum, passing the sixteenth century Syon House, and ends at the Great Conservatory.

Normally these “fill the woods with lights” events last a few months, but as Syon Park it will only be open for 9 days through November, so if such a thing appeals, it’s best to book tickets early as they’re likely to sell out.

Enchanted Woodland will take place over three weeks:

Friday 12th, Saturday 13th, Sunday 14th November 2021.

Friday 19th, Saturday 20th, Sunday 21st November 2021.

Friday 26th, Saturday 27th, Sunday 28th November 2021

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for children and should be booked in advance, from here.

The nearest station is Syon Lane served by South Western Railway via Clapham Junction, and it’s about a 10-minute walk to Half Moon Close, which is where the pedestrian entrance to the park is.