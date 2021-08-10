Later this year, one of the Wallace Collection’s most famous paintings, The Laughing Cavalier will be joined with a selection of other paintings by the same artist that have never been seen together before.

The Laughing Cavalier was painted by the Dutch Master portrait painter, Frans Hals in around 1624, and is the only painting by the artist in the Wallace Collection.

A new exhibition opening in September will bring together over a dozen of the artist’s best male portraits from collections across the UK, Europe, and North America, making this the first major international loan exhibition at the Wallace Collection.

The Laughing Cavalier has never been seen together with other works by the artist and will form the centrepiece of the exhibition, which is also the first-ever show to focus solely on Hals’s portraits of men posing on their own – placing The Laughing Cavalier within the broader context of Hals’s depictions of male sitters.

A highlight of the exhibition will be the opportunity to study The Laughing Cavalier side by side with Portrait of Tieleman Roosterman for the very first time. This is significant as it has been often suggested that the two portraits are of the same man, a wealthy Haarlem textile merchant, but there’s no conclusive proof of this.

Could Tieleman Roosterman be The Laughing Cavalier? Visitors will be able to see the two side-by-side and form their own opinion.

There will be 13 portraits in the exhibition, and they will date from the beginning of Hals’s career in the 1610s right up to the end of his life in 1666.

The exhibition, Frans Hals: The Male Portrait, will run from 22nd Sept to 30th Jan and entry will cost £14 for adults, £10 for concessions, £7 for ArtFund members, and free for carers/children/members.

You are advised to book in advance, from here.