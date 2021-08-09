Teddington station in southwest London is to get step-free access after a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) to permit construction works has been signed.

The station has entrances on both platforms, and while there is level access on each side of the station there is no accessible link between the two platforms.

So, for example, someone living on the western side of the station heading into London and unable to use the stairs would have a roughly 20-minute walk to the nearest road bridge to be able to cross over the railway. And the same for anyone living on the eastern side in the evening returning from Central London.

Because of this, Teddington station had previously been selected by the Department for Transport to be made accessible and been allocated approximately £3.6 million funding as part of the Access for All Programme to add step-free access to the station.

The project has been held up due to the need to negotiate the purchase of some additional land next to one side of the station for a lift shaft, and after negotiations failed, last year, Network Rail requested a TWAO with compulsory purchase powers.

Following the TWAO application, the objection to selling the land to Network Rail by the landowner was dropped earlier this year. The TWAO has now been issued grating Network Rail powers for the compulsory acquisition and temporary occupation of land and permanent and temporary stopping up of rights of way.

Planning permission for the works was granted by the local council in June 2020, and under current plans, construction will start next year.