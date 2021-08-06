The future Elizabeth line entrance is now much more noticeable from inside Paddington station after hoardings were removed alongside Platform 1 recently.

The Elizabeth line platforms, which run along, and below Platform 1 on the outside of the main building have been a largely hidden aspect of the project for anyone using Paddington station as they are not where people would often be heading.

The space that the Elizabeth line entrance occupies used to be the old taxi rank, so naturally there were entrances between Paddington station and the taxi rank, and it’s these that have been reopened.

The entrances to the Elizabeth line are naturally still closed off, but the two large staircases leading down from the main road are open, as are the two ramps that the taxis used to use, and the whole area has been paved as a pedestrian space.

It’s already in use, as a bit of a quiet space from the noise of the main station – with seating and train departure displays to watch.

Above is a glass canopy, which also contains the Crossrail project’s largest artwork, in the clouds that have been added to the glass. Designed by Spencer Finch, these are not just any clouds, but 27 different cloud types, appearing together in a formation that is not possible in nature.

If you’re interested, there’s a limited edition book about the art.

When it opens, while most people will swap lines using these entrances, there’s also a deep level tunnel linking the Elizabeth line directly to the Bakerloo line.