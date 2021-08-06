A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Bakerloo line extension ‘not in my lifetime’ – TfL board member SE1
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail has seen an “increase” in the number of workers needing to self-isolate in recent weeks. NCE
Crossrail 2 critical to prevent overloading of trains into Waterloo ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Unite to protest on Friday as bosses deny union reps access to construction workers building HS2 Morning Star
‘Ruthless overhaul’ of train fare structure and pricing needed, warns rail expert Independent
COVID-19 sampling study finds no trace of virus at major rail stations Imperial College London
South Western Railway launches 10 minutes’ notice assistance scheme The Guardian
Bank holiday weekend trains can’t be booked more than eight days ahead Independent
Eurostar chief executive calls for airline tax to subsidise continental rail travel IRJ
Southeastern to run more trains from September ahead of expected demand increase ITV
Miscellaneous
Wearing no face mask on the Tube should be a criminal offence, Sadiq Khan says Metro
Commuter horror as man on fire outside tube station ‘after setting himself alight’ Mirror
A student from the Isle of Wight has had her educational sculpture displayed at London Bridge station after winning a national competition. County Press
455 Crossrail and TfL chiefs earned more than £100,000 over past year Standard
Who’s Really Supposed to Pay for Your Commute? Bloomberg
An airline pilot says he is “lucky to be alive” after being knocked unconscious when a falling sign landed on his head at Kentish Town station. Standard
Which London postcode area has the most stations? Diamond Geezer
Great Western Railway has launched a recruiting drive for a qualified train drivers who can earn a whopping £54,111 in their first year of employment. Get Surrey
And finally: How we made… Secrets of the London Underground Rail
“Ruthless overhaul of train fare structure”
Translation
WE are going to be ripped-off again … and … because the tories are in charge it can be use to “prove” that railways are not needed, because no-one uses them … a shameless attempt to re- run Marples/Beeching & Serpell, in other words.
I saw that Bee sculpture on Wednesday … it certainly got my attention.
I am not sure how you came to that conclusion about the train fares after reading the article considering it’s proposing the exact opposite of what you say.