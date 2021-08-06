A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Bakerloo line extension ‘not in my lifetime’ – TfL board member SE1

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail has seen an “increase” in the number of workers needing to self-isolate in recent weeks. NCE

Crossrail 2 critical to prevent overloading of trains into Waterloo ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Unite to protest on Friday as bosses deny union reps access to construction workers building HS2 Morning Star

‘Ruthless overhaul’ of train fare structure and pricing needed, warns rail expert Independent

COVID-19 sampling study finds no trace of virus at major rail stations Imperial College London

South Western Railway launches 10 minutes’ notice assistance scheme The Guardian

Bank holiday weekend trains can’t be booked more than eight days ahead Independent

Eurostar chief executive calls for airline tax to subsidise continental rail travel IRJ

Southeastern to run more trains from September ahead of expected demand increase ITV

Miscellaneous

Wearing no face mask on the Tube should be a criminal offence, Sadiq Khan says Metro

Commuter horror as man on fire outside tube station ‘after setting himself alight’ Mirror

A student from the Isle of Wight has had her educational sculpture displayed at London Bridge station after winning a national competition. County Press

455 Crossrail and TfL chiefs earned more than £100,000 over past year Standard

Who’s Really Supposed to Pay for Your Commute? Bloomberg

An airline pilot says he is “lucky to be alive” after being knocked unconscious when a falling sign landed on his head at Kentish Town station. Standard

Which London postcode area has the most stations? Diamond Geezer

Great Western Railway has launched a recruiting drive for a qualified train drivers who can earn a whopping £54,111 in their first year of employment. Get Surrey

And finally: How we made… Secrets of the London Underground Rail

—

The image above is from Aug 2011: One of London’s airports gains a new railway station