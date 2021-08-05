A heads-up that booking for tickets to the annual chance to wander around grand and impressive buildings will be released next week.
Unlike past years where it’s been a manic event packed into one weekend, this year it’s being spread out over a whole week, and two weekends – the 4th to 12th September. The details are not released yet, but they are planning a range of events, with a lot of online content, but also some buildings will be open to visitors.
The tickets for the buildings to visit in person will be released on the Open House London website at Noon on Thursday 12th August
Good luck with booking what you want – the full programme will be released here.
If you’re feeling a bit sneaky, some of the buildings that need booking are available to see already on Eventbrite.
