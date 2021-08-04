A corner block of buildings in Leicester Square, including the large Burger King, is likely to be demolished under plans by the landlord to seek a new tenant for the site.

The landlord, Soho Estates, which owns a large swathe of property in the area is currently seeking “an iconic entertainment brand” to take a pre-let on the site as part of a new development they are planning.

The property development, next to the Odeon Cinema covers 17-21 Leicester Square and 13-17 Bear Street and will be designed in conjunction with the new entrant.

Soho Estates says that it has already discussed its plans with the local planning authority and believe there’s an opportunity to create up to 200,000 sq ft of space over multiple levels. Their plans for the new building will be adapted to suit the entertainment tenant they are looking to rent it out to.

Work won’t start yet, as the planning application hasn’t been filed (or approved), and the current tenants leases run until 2025.

The move will see Zoo Bar, Burger King, Pizza Hut and Chiquito all move out to be replaced by the “iconic entertainment brand”, and while the decision does fit in with the area, it also means a cluster of somewhat charmingly shabby buildings will be demolished to be replaced with a large glossy building instead.

It’ll be a more efficient building, but also likely to be a much less interesting corner of Leicester Square architecturally.

There will be an outlier though – the narrow building between the Odeon and the new development, that’s currently occupied by Bella Italia is not part of the development and will remain in place.

And looking wonderfully out of character.