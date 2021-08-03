It’s a sign that times are returning to normality in the Summer that it’s confirmed that a gigantic fairground event will fill a large chunk of Hyde Park once again this winter.

The Winter Wonderland has however had to make some changes, and entry will be by pre-booked tickets only – no turning up at the gates hoping to buy a ticket on the day.

Inside the fenced-off estate, there will be ice skating, Zippos circus, an “ice kingdom”, Cirque Berserk, ice sculpting workshops, Santa land, the giant wheel, a roller coaster — and loads of food and drink stalls.

The basic entry ticket gets you inside the grounds, but not any of the rides and events, nor guaranteed entry to the food halls.

They recommend booking rides in advance, and if you spend £20 on any of the attractions, rides or games online and in advance of your visit, you will receive a free entrance ticket when booked in the same transaction.

Alternatively, off-peak entry tickets are free, if you want to just go for a wander around, or pay for rides on the day.

The Winter Wonderland will run for 6-weeks, between 19th November and 3rd January.

Tickets will go on sale here.