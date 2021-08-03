The Tate Modern wants people to fill its gigantic turbine hall with scribbles, in the name of art.

The project is inspired by the Gutai group, a group of Japanese artists who wanted to change the world through painting, performance and children’s play. At Tate Modern, contemporary artist Ei Arakawa has expanded and drawn inspiration from this idea at Tate Modern as a gigantic interactive installation: Mega Please Draw Freely.

Over the next six weeks, the Tate Modern will let visitors transform the Turbine Hall by covering the floor with doodles, drawings, scribbles and sketches. The floor is coated in a temporary surface to allow people of all ages to draw on it with coloured drawing materials, which will be provided for free.

The project runs until 29th August, and as with the main Tate Modern gallery, entry will be free with pre-booked collection route tickets from here.

Just be very careful to explain to children that this is an art project inside the Tate Modern, lest you go home one evening to find your house filled with “art”.