Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

It’s been a while since a tall sailing ship visited London, thanks to you know what, but one will be in London next week for a few days.

The appropriately named Pelican of London is unique among Square Riggers. Her hull form was derived from the elite French clippers of the late 19th century, with a length to breadth ratio of 5:1, a flared bow, fine entry and run.

She is principally used as a sail training ship, and will be in London to collect her next crew of young trainees as part of a charity project.

Pelican of London

She will arrive in London and is due to pass through Tower Bridge on Tuesday 10th August at 3:45pm, and will be based next to HMS Belfast for a few days.

She is currently due to leave through Tower Bridge on Saturday 14th August at 5:15pm, although that might be delayed by a day.

She then spends a few days at South Quay in Canary Wharf until departing on Tuesday 17th August.

Unfortunately, due to covid restrictions, there’s no opportunity to onboard, as sometimes happens when a tall ship visits, but as most of us haven’t seen a tall sailing ship in well over a year, here’s a chance to remind ourselves of what we’ve missed.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous