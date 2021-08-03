It’s been a while since a tall sailing ship visited London, thanks to you know what, but one will be in London next week for a few days.

The appropriately named Pelican of London is unique among Square Riggers. Her hull form was derived from the elite French clippers of the late 19th century, with a length to breadth ratio of 5:1, a flared bow, fine entry and run.

She is principally used as a sail training ship, and will be in London to collect her next crew of young trainees as part of a charity project.

She will arrive in London and is due to pass through Tower Bridge on Tuesday 10th August at 3:45pm, and will be based next to HMS Belfast for a few days.

She is currently due to leave through Tower Bridge on Saturday 14th August at 5:15pm, although that might be delayed by a day.

She then spends a few days at South Quay in Canary Wharf until departing on Tuesday 17th August.

Unfortunately, due to covid restrictions, there’s no opportunity to onboard, as sometimes happens when a tall ship visits, but as most of us haven’t seen a tall sailing ship in well over a year, here’s a chance to remind ourselves of what we’ve missed.