Your photo could appear on the huge advertising display screen at Piccadilly Circus, for a very short moment, as part of a campaign to promote London to Londoners.

The images submitted by the public will be captured in short films which will be screened on Piccadilly Lights. That means your photo will be on the screen for 1.5 seconds.

Not quite the fifteen minutes of fame once promised to everyone, but 1.5 seconds is a start.

To enter take a photo of your favourite London scenes and share via Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn using #PiccadillyLights.

The chosen photos will be shown on the Piccadilly Lights until the end of August.

Photo submitters will retain full copyright.

