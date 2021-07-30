Underneath Reigate town centre is a series of large caves* that are usually open to the public for a few days during the summer.

With the lockdown easing, they are now reopening, but this year you need to book tickets in advance to help them manage visitor numbers instead of just turning up on the day.

They’re not opening up the main cave yet, but are opening the other two caves, which will be the East Side Caves in Tunnel Road, and Barons’ Cave.

The East Side Caves were used for storage in the 19th-century but taken over as a WW2 control centre and much of the site is given over to that heritage. The Barons’ Cave is underneath the ruins of Reigate Castle and is a large set of tunnels of rather mysterious origins.

They won’t sell tickets on the day – only online in advance. You can book tickets for the 21st August open day here.

To whet your appetite, a review from a previous visit is here.

*technically they’re mines.