Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Underneath Reigate town centre is a series of large caves* that are usually open to the public for a few days during the summer.

With the lockdown easing, they are now reopening, but this year you need to book tickets in advance to help them manage visitor numbers instead of just turning up on the day.

They’re not opening up the main cave yet, but are opening the other two caves, which will be the East Side Caves in Tunnel Road, and Barons’ Cave.

The East Side Caves were used for storage in the 19th-century but taken over as a WW2 control centre and much of the site is given over to that heritage. The Barons’ Cave is underneath the ruins of Reigate Castle and is a large set of tunnels of rather mysterious origins.

They won’t sell tickets on the day – only online in advance. You can book tickets for the 21st August open day here.

To whet your appetite, a review from a previous visit is here.

*technically they’re mines.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert