A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Residents and commuters face being “seriously disadvantaged” by a development planned for a tube station’s car parks, campaigners have warned. Enfield Dispatch

Victoria line extension’s 50th anniversary Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

London’s Crossrail is a $21 Billion test of virtual modeling IEEE

Abbey Wood’s Crossrail station needs better buses, says local MP 853 London

The Crossrail project, which is currently set to open in the first half of 2022 is now aiming for a February opening date, assuming nothing unexpected happens to delay the project. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Tired Chiltern Railways train driver narrowly avoided head-on crash BBC news

Train companies have said they may have to reduce timetables to cope with shortages of staff forced to isolate by the NHS Covid app. BBC News

Conservative MPs urge Boris Johnson to stop dithering and ‘get on with’ HS2 high speed rail services Chronicle Live

HS2: Excavation under way on ventilation shaft for tunnels BBC News

Miscellaneous

TfL still faces £500 million funding gap for the year despite progress Standard

London Underground passenger left with fractured skull and cheekbone after row on platform Mirror

And finally: Jaguar Racing ‘Clones’ Takeover London Underground Ahead Of Heineken London E-Prix Tires and Parts

—

The image above is from July 2011: There are Owls on the London Underground