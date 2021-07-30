A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Residents and commuters face being “seriously disadvantaged” by a development planned for a tube station’s car parks, campaigners have warned. Enfield Dispatch
Victoria line extension’s 50th anniversary Diamond Geezer
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
London’s Crossrail is a $21 Billion test of virtual modeling IEEE
Abbey Wood’s Crossrail station needs better buses, says local MP 853 London
The Crossrail project, which is currently set to open in the first half of 2022 is now aiming for a February opening date, assuming nothing unexpected happens to delay the project. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Tired Chiltern Railways train driver narrowly avoided head-on crash BBC news
Train companies have said they may have to reduce timetables to cope with shortages of staff forced to isolate by the NHS Covid app. BBC News
Conservative MPs urge Boris Johnson to stop dithering and ‘get on with’ HS2 high speed rail services Chronicle Live
HS2: Excavation under way on ventilation shaft for tunnels BBC News
Miscellaneous
TfL still faces £500 million funding gap for the year despite progress Standard
London Underground passenger left with fractured skull and cheekbone after row on platform Mirror
And finally: Jaguar Racing ‘Clones’ Takeover London Underground Ahead Of Heineken London E-Prix Tires and Parts
—
The image above is from July 2011: There are Owls on the London Underground
