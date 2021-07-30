Today marks the 11th anniversary of London’s cycle hire scheme, having earlier this year passed 100 million bike hires.

The cycle hire scheme launched at 6am on 30th July 2010 with 315 docking stations and 5,000 bikes across eight London boroughs, and a decade later, the cycle hire scheme has more than 750 docking stations and over 14,000 bikes.

TfL has also confirmed that the scheme will be expanded next year, with eight new docking stations being added to Southwark.

Unsurprisingly with a lockdown on, daily hire figures have been very strong in the past year with 33 out of the 35 busiest days for the scheme being since March 2020.

The week commencing Monday 7th June 2021 saw 324,000 hires take place, averaging over 46,000 each day and making it the third busiest week since the scheme began.

June 2021 saw 650,000 hires from members, the highest monthly volume ever.

People have been using Santander Cycles for leisure and exercise rather than commuting over the last year as more people have been working from home, with increased use of docking stations near parks rather than near offices.

Earlier this year, Santander extended their sponsorship deal until May 2025 – at the same rate as before, of £6.25 million per year. TfL and Santander are also working to introduce around 500 electric bikes into the scheme from next summer.