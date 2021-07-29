Network Rail has launched an exhibition showcasing work from art students that celebrates the return of rail travel.

Earlier this year, Network Rail launched a competition titled Wish I was There, asking art students from across the UK to create work that reflected the places they had missed travelling to during the pandemic – whether it be a town, city or beach, a shopping street or even just a pub or a park – a place that meant something special to them.

Nearly 270 images were submitted, of which 100 submissions were selected to be exhibited at major mainline stations across the country. Some of the works will also be displayed on large-scale digital screens at 20 of the biggest mainline stations in the country.

The top 20 winners also received £2,500.

Sir Peter Hendy CBE, chair of Network Rail, said: “The railway has a long history of creating works of art to promote the destinations that people can travel to by train, and the art submitted completely and utterly reflects that. This art will become a part of history, documenting what has been an unprecedented time for all of us.”

Exhibition venues and dates: