There’s going to be a chance to see a long-lost story from the Doctor Who archive on the big screen before it goes on sale in the shops to view on the small screen.

The broadcast copy of Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks is one of the stories that have been lost over the years, but a full audio recording was found, and now the BBC has recreated the story as an animation using the original soundtrack.

The Doctor and Jamie are transported back to 1866 where they encounter the Daleks, who threaten to destroy the TARDIS unless they help them isolate the unique human quality that has led to past Dalek defeats – which can be used to create a new race of super Daleks.

The story marked the debut of Deborah Watling as the Doctor’s new companion, Victoria Waterfield. Only episode two, the episode in which Victoria first appears, is held in the BBC archives; the other six remain missing.

It is also notable for introducing the Dalek Emperor.

The story will be shown at the BFI Southbank on Sunday 12th September — and will go on sale on Blu-ray on Monday 27th September (pre-order from here).

Tickets to attend the screening at the BFI will go on sale on Thursday 5th August at 11:30am from here.

And afterwards, you might want to pay a visit to the Doctor Who Museum in East London.