A series of one-day exhibitions will pop up across London over the next few months to show what HS2 is all about and answer questions from the public and potential suppliers.

The events will allow residents and visitors to find out more about the plans, now underway, to bring Britain’s new railway to the capital at its new station in Old Oak Common and its terminus in Euston.

Kings Cross on 5th August: The roadshow’s first stop will be at Kings Cross Square, adjacent to Kings Cross Station. The outdoor event, which starts at 7am through to 8pm, will centre around HS2’s giant cubed-shaped exhibition space. HS2’s events team will work alongside local community representatives to advise and support those looking for a new career, training or business opportunity.

Uxbridge on 2nd September: The second stop is an outdoor event in Uxbridge. The roadshow will be based between The Pavilions and The Chimes shopping centres, close to Uxbridge Underground Station from 9am to 7pm. Local residents can find out how to apply for funding for local projects through HS2’s community and environment (CEF) and business and enterprise (BLEF) schemes, as well as learning about local jobs and business opportunities.

Ealing on 21st September: HS2’s final stop on the London leg of its summer roadshow will be at Ealing’s Dickens Yard. Residents and shoppers can find out more about HS2’s plans for the new West London super-hub station at Old Oak Common, which will include green spaces alongside proposals for a small wetland and public event spaces. Construction of the super-hub will support over 2,300 jobs, including 200 apprenticeships – and visitors to the roadshow can find out how they can get on board.

For more information about HS2’s roadshow programme, go here

*they called it a roadshow, but it’s a railway, so I call it a rail show.