The Postal Museum has announced fresh dates for the chance to walk through the tunnels under Mount Pleasent where the Mail Rail used to carry the post.

Visitors will get access to the original tunnels, tracks and station platforms of London’s 100-year-old postal railway, letting you explore parts of the railway that aren’t accessible on the Mail Rail ride.

The route involves walking on uneven ground in low-light conditions for around 1.2km (0.75 miles) including stepping across rails and up onto platform areas. For this reason, the walk is not accessible by wheelchair users and is not recommended for people with mobility impairments.

The Tunnel Walks cost £55 per person and take place at 3pm, 3:30pm, 6pm and 6:30pm on the following Tuesdays:

7, 21 and 28 September

5, 12, 19 and 26 October

2, 9 and 23 November

To book and for more information, go here.