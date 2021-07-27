This coming Saturday (31st July), churches across the City of London will ring the bells in a festival of church bells.

The day will start with the ringing of Great Paul (at St Paul’s Cathedral), which at 16½ tons is the largest swinging bell in the UK, and hasn’t been rung for the past 20 years. This will happen at 9:20am in the presence of the Lord Mayor and Bishop of London, both of whom may be persuaded to take hold of the rope.

At 9:30am, the cries of Great Paul will be answered by the ringing of the 12 Bow Bells over the following 2 hours.

At 10am they will be joined by the 12 bells of St Michael Cornhill as a full peal of 3½ hours is attempted.

The day will conclude with an encore by Great Paul, this time joined by the mighty 12 bells in the other tower of St Paul’s Cathedral.

All the bells are rung by bellringers who will be travelling into London for the festival, including the three main London societies of the Ancient Society of College Youths, the Society of Royal Cumberland Youths and the Middlesex County Association.

According to the information here, the current schedule is as follows:

9am

9:20 – 9:30 Great Paul at St Paul’s Cathedral

9:30 – 12:30 The 12 Bow Bells at St Mary le Bow, Cheapside

9:30 – 13:00 Full peal on the 12 bells at St Magnus the Martyr, Lower Thames St

9:30 – 12:30 The 12 bells at Holy Sepulchre, Newgate St

10am

10:00 – 13:30 Full peal on the 12 bells at St Michael, Cornhill

10:30 – 11:30 The 10 bells at St Clement Danes, Strand

10:30 – 13:30 The 8 Royal Jubilee Bells at St James Garlickhythe, Garlick Hill

11am

11:30 – 12:30 The 8 bells at St Andrew Holborn, Holborn Circus

11:00 – 13:00 The 10 Jubilee Bells at St Dunstan-in-the-West, Fleet St

Noon

12:00 – 13:00 The 3 bell chime at St Andrew by the Wardrobe, Upper Thames St

12:30 – 13:30 The ancient 5 bells at St Bartholomew the Great, Smithfield

12:30 – 14:30 The 8 Coronation Bells at St Olave, Hart Street

1pm

13:30 – 15:00 Carillon Recitals at All Hallows by the Tower, Tower Hill

13:30 – 14:30 The 12 bells at St Giles-without-Cripplegate, Barbican

13:30 – 15:30 The 6 bells at St Katharine Cree, Leadenhall St

13:30 – 14:30 The single bell at St Margaret Pattens, Eastcheap

2pm

14:00 – 14:30 The 2 bells at St Mary Woolnoth, Bank

14:30 – 16:30 The 8 bells at St Botolph-without-Bishopsgate, Bishopsgate

3pm

15:00 – 17:00 The 12 bells at St Magnus the Martyr, Lower Thames St

15:30 – 15:45 Great Paul at St Paul’s Cathedral

15:45 – 16:50 The mighty 12 bells at St Paul’s Cathedral

4pm

16:00 – 17:00 The 6 bells at St Vedast, Foster Lane

16:00 – 17:00 The 8 bells at Christ Church, Spitalfields

