Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

London City Hall figures show that while weekend visitor numbers to central London are improving, now at around 75 per cent compared to 2019, weekday visitors are still at around 54 per cent compared to before the pandemic.

The figures were reported as an ongoing campaign to promote London expanded and will be TfL’s largest public transport focused campaign since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The advertising campaign aims to remind people of what they’ve missed most about the city during the lockdown and inspire them to ‘Tube it. Bus it. Train it’.

The following stations will have bespoke roundels installed from 19th July for two months.

BEST DAY EVER

  • Gloucester Road (District and Circle)
  • Cutty Sark (DLR)

RETAIL THERAPY

  • Shepherds Bush (London Overground)
  • Bond Street (Jubilee line)
  • Oxford Circus (Victoria line)

GOING OUT OUT

  • Brixton (Victoria)
  • Shoreditch High Street (LO)
  • Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo)

OPENING NIGHT

  • Covent Garden (Piccadilly)
  • Leicester Square (Northern)
  • Barbican (Met, Circle and H&C)

HERE COMES THE SUMMER

  • Hackney Wick (LO)
  • Hyde Park Corner (Piccadilly)
  • Regent’s Park (Bakerloo)
  • Canary Wharf (DLR)
  • Canary Wharf (Jubilee)

Bond Street roundel as seen from a Jubilee line train

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous