London City Hall figures show that while weekend visitor numbers to central London are improving, now at around 75 per cent compared to 2019, weekday visitors are still at around 54 per cent compared to before the pandemic.

The figures were reported as an ongoing campaign to promote London expanded and will be TfL’s largest public transport focused campaign since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The advertising campaign aims to remind people of what they’ve missed most about the city during the lockdown and inspire them to ‘Tube it. Bus it. Train it’.

The following stations will have bespoke roundels installed from 19th July for two months.

BEST DAY EVER

Gloucester Road (District and Circle)

Cutty Sark (DLR)

RETAIL THERAPY

Shepherds Bush (London Overground)

Bond Street (Jubilee line)

Oxford Circus (Victoria line)

GOING OUT OUT

Brixton (Victoria)

Shoreditch High Street (LO)

Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo)

OPENING NIGHT

Covent Garden (Piccadilly)

Leicester Square (Northern)

Barbican (Met, Circle and H&C)

HERE COMES THE SUMMER