If you head to Liverpool Street station at the moment, there’s an octopus sitting next to one of the entrances – as a charity art trail.

You are recommended to follow the trail to see the rest of the octopuses, but it’s a long walk to find the next one, as they are all to be found at Harwich, Tendring and the wider Essex area.

Just one is in London, as a sole outpost for the Greater Anglia trains that can carry you to see the rest of them.

The London octopus sculpture, ‘Journey of a Thousand Stars’ was decorated by the mural artist, Mik Richardson, and was carried by train, of course from where the rest are based to Liverpool Street last month.

The design for this particular octopus commemorates the journey of the Mayflower 400 from England to America in 1620, using just the stars and constellations to navigate by.

There are 30 of the octopuses to be found in Essex, all of which have been decorated by artists and will be sold later this year to raise money for Essex charities.

The octopuses will be in their locations across Essex, and at Liverpool Street station until 5th September. There’s a map on the Octopus Ahoy website if you are planning to find them.