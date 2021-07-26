Dotted around the eastern half of the City of London can be found a lot of public art, as part of the City’s annual Sculpture in the City project.

Now in its 10th year, there are 19 artworks to find, some easily and a few rather harder to spot.

I found that it took maybe 90 minutes of wandering around to find them all, and they are mostly delightful moments of surprise to wander around a corner and, bang, there’s a lump of art just sitting there to be discovered.

A small sign near each item will explain its meaning to you, along with a map to point you off to the next one. The art is going to appeal or not, but half the fun is wandering around the streets trying to find the art. The two hardest to spot are Number 9, which is high up the side of the building, and Number 3, which is on top of the building on the opposite side of the road.

One thing I will note is that if you take a screenshot of the map from their website, it misses off one of the art-works which is scattered all along the route, and are a delight to find (the downloadable map includes them). They’re also small enough that when you walk up to them to take a photo people around you will think you’re quite mad – as they are small brass plaques mounted into chairs by Oliver Bragg. Just like memorial benches, but here making people smile with a little whimsey.

There are seven of these tiny plaques to find, and they are marked on the maps that are next to the main artworks.

Sculpture in the City will be in place until spring 2022.