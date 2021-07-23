Anyone who has visited the area over the past few months can’t have missed the huge amount of street works going on, as part of plans to revamp the road layout around Aldwych and Strand. The works have been preparing for Aldwych, which is currently a one-way road to become two-way so that the section of Strand next to it can be pedestrianised.

After some 8-months of works, they are ready to make the main switch-over, which will take place between 19th-22nd August as the roads are redirected around Aldwych and Strand becomes a pedestrian zone. The builders are warning that the roads will be closed/heavily diverted over those days as they finish off the road alignments.

Change of Aldwych to two-way operation is proposed to be undertaken between 19th and 22nd August 2021. Both Strand and Aldwych will need to be closed to traffic while this operation takes place.

In the early afternoon on Sunday 22nd August, this part of Strand will reopen as a Pedestrian/Cycle Zone.

The buses that previously stopped on Strand will now stop at new locations on Aldwych.

Having now closed this section of Strand to motor vehicles, it’ll still be basically a closed-off road, so more works will be needed to fully pedestrianise the area with new paving to match what’s been used around the rest of the area.

The switch of Aldwych to two-way traffic marks the mid-point of the public realm improvement works, and after the switch, works will continue until the completion of the scheme in late 2022.