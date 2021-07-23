Although the tube has weekend closures for engineering works, this weekend TfL has had to make urgent changes due to a shortage of staff in their control room.

Both the Circle and the Hammersmith & City lines will be completely closed over the whole weekend.

The District line will be closed between Edgware Road and High Street Kensington from the morning until around midday each day. There is also a planned closure between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway all weekend

The Metropolitan line will also be closed over the weekend until lunchtime each day. Chiltern Railways services will also be affected between Marylebone and Great Missenden via Amersham. Rail replacement buses will run north of Wembley Park.

The Piccadilly line between Hammersmith and Heathrow/Uxbridge will be closed over the whole weekend.

Services on some other tube lines can also be subject to short notice cancellations.

On the London Overground, there is a planned closure on the short spur line between Sydenham and Crystal Palace.