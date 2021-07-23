Posted on by Posted in Uncategorised No Comments ↓

Although the tube has weekend closures for engineering works, this weekend TfL has had to make urgent changes due to a shortage of staff in their control room.

Both the Circle and the Hammersmith & City lines will be completely closed over the whole weekend.

The District line will be closed between Edgware Road and High Street Kensington from the morning until around midday each day. There is also a planned closure between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway all weekend

The Metropolitan line will also be closed over the weekend until lunchtime each day. Chiltern Railways services will also be affected between Marylebone and Great Missenden via Amersham. Rail replacement buses will run north of Wembley Park.

The Piccadilly line between Hammersmith and Heathrow/Uxbridge will be closed over the whole weekend.

Services on some other tube lines can also be subject to short notice cancellations.

On the London Overground, there is a planned closure on the short spur line between Sydenham and Crystal Palace.

Affected services 24/25 July 2021

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Uncategorised