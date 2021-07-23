A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
The latest of the stations to be upgraded ahead of the Elizabeth line opening has been completed, to the west of London at West Drayton. ianVisits
Bond Street making progress to meet next deadline, Crossrail boss says Building
If you want to try it out, a small part of an Elizabeth line station is now open to use, at Farringdon station. ianVisits
The coronavirus pandemic added £230m to Crossrail’s costs, according to its chief executive Mark Wild. Construction News
Mainline / Overground
Proposals from LNER to introduce a new direct train service from Cleethorpes to London have been backed by North East Lincolnshire Council. The Lincolnite
Photos from the HS2 tunnel site in northwest London ianVisits
Rail passengers are being urged to travel midweek where possible this summer ahead of the summer holidays in England and Wales. Independent
Chiltern Railways celebrate 25th Anniversary as HybridFLEX train introduced at London Marylebone Rail Advent
Work has begun on the £3 million Hackney Central London Overground station revamp. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
A big public transport fares increase is not what London needs OnLondon
Pingdemic: London Tube line suspended and rail services cancelled as staff told to self-isolate by Covid app Independent
Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through ‘bylaw’ LBC
Call for safer railway stations after visually impaired passenger’s death Standard
TV presenter Ben Fogle who is fronting a new campaign for the rail industry, plans to take his family on several train trips this summer. Independent
Station Focused Development. Some tube stations really stand out. Diamond Geezer
The station where masks are mandatory – and not BBC News
Children made to work as pickpockets on the London Underground are among dozen of human trafficking victims rescued in a major crackdown. Metro
And finally: Map shows London Underground-style greenways map for Cambridgeshire Cambridge News
—
The image above is from July 2011: The Beeches Light Railway – a private steam railway
